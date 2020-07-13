Tennessee Athletic Director Phil Fulmer among SEC leaders meeting to discuss football season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the University of Tennessee’s top leaders will be leaving Vol Nation and is heading to Alabama.

Phillip Fulmer will join 13 SEC Athletic Directors Monday to discuss the 2020 fall season in Birmingham, Alabama.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey will be gathering feedback from each athletic director about how they believe the conference should proceed with fall sports, especially football.

Multiple athletic directors have reportedly said that a decision doesn’t have to be made immediately, preferring to let the month of July play out and see where the league stands in terms of the virus.

As the meeting is taking place, Tennessee football will start mandatory workouts on campus.

Workouts and conditioning for athletes have been voluntary until now.