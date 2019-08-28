Tennessee announces game day schedule for football season opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee has announced it’s first game day schedule of the season ahead of the Vols’ home opener against Georgia State.

Football fans will return to campus Saturday, August 31 for the first home game of the season against the Georgia State Panthers. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST. Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

The game will be televised on ESPNU.

The Vol Walk will begin at 1:15 p.m. in front of the Torchbearer statue on Volunteer Boulevard as members of the football team proceed down Peyton Manning Pass to the stadium.

The Pride of the Southland Band will begin marching at 1:50 p.m. from the Natalie L. Haslam Music Center on Volunteer Boulevard to the Haslam Business Building before turning right onto the pedestrian bridge connecting Volunteer Boulevard to the Hill. The band will then circle down the slope to Phillip Fulmer Way, perform a musical salute to the Hill, and enter the stadium from the north.

The Toyota Volunteer Village will be open from noon to 3 p.m. on the Humanities Plaza offering pregame festivities for all ages.

Alcohol will not be available at Saturday’s game. The university will begin selling beer at the September 7game versus Brigham Young University.

Prior to kickoff, ride-sharing drop-offs are permitted in front of the College of Nursing building, 1200 Volunteer Boulevard. This is the only authorized pregame ride-sharing drop-off location on campus.

All rentable electric scooters approved by the city of Knoxville will be disabled and removed before each home game. All scooters, whether rented or privately owned, are prohibited on campus streets and sidewalks on game days.

Per SEC rules, fans are allowed to bring to the stadium one clear plastic bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or a one-gallon clear resealable plastic bag. They also will be allowed a small clutch purse not to exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

