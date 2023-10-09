KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the seasons change and we approach the heart of SEC football season, the details for the 2023 edition of the ‘Third Saturday in October’ rivalry have been revealed.

The Oct. 21 showdown between Tennessee and Alabama will kick off at 3:30 ET and be broadcast live on CBS, the SEC Office announced on Monday.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will be looking for revenge after the Volunteers’ last-second upset last year in Neyland Stadium. The 52-49 victory on a field goal from Chase McGrath snapped Alabama’s 15-game win streak against Tennessee, the longest in the history of the rivalry.

Tennessee rose to No. 19 in the latest edition of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, while Alabama came in at No. 11 for the second straight week.

Week 7 will see the Volunteers conclude their three-game homestand with a matchup with Texas A&M. The trip to Alabama in Week 8 will be the first of three away games in four weeks for Josh Heupel’s team.