Tennessee Adds Veteran Offensive Lineman Cade Mays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt announced the addition of transfer offensive lineman Cade Mays on Thursday.

Mays made 18 starts and played in 25 games over two seasons at Georgia, capturing Freshman All-America honors in the process.

“We are excited to welcome Cade to the University of Tennessee,” Pruitt said. “Cade is a great fit because of his familiarity with Tennessee and Knoxville. He will get to play with his brother, Cooper, at the school where his dad, Kevin, played. As a guy with multiple years of starting experience on the offensive line in the SEC, Cade is a tremendous addition to our program. He’s tough and he’s powerful, and he is a versatile player, who can line up anywhere on the offensive line. He will have an impact on the field, and he will also have a positive effect on our team and in the offensive line room with his leadership ability. We added a lot of great young players in December and it’s exciting to also add a veteran like Cade to the Vols.”

Listed at 6-6, 318 pounds, Mays saw action in all 14 games for Georgia in 2019, playing at every position on the offensive line and earning 11 starts. He was the co-winner of the Charley Trippi Award for versatility, given at the team’s post-season awards gala.

Mays started at left tackle for the Bulldogs in the 2020 Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

As a freshman in 2018, he was voted to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America Team and the SEC All-Freshman Team after playing in 11 games with seven starts.

A former five-star prospect out of Knoxville Catholic High School, Mays was selected to represent the East in the 2018 Army All-America Bowl. He was the No. 3 rated offensive tackle and No. 22 overall prospect nationally.

His father, Kevin, was an All-SEC offensive guard and a team captain for Tennessee in 1994.

His younger brother, Cooper, will be a freshman on Rocky Top this fall after signing with the Vols in December.