Tennessee adds five commits in five days, surges to No. 3 in recruiting rankings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee put the rest of the SEC on notice this week.

The Vols secured five commits in five days: Two 5-star recruits, two 4-stars and the top-rated running back in junior college.

It got so out of hand that Georgia football’s Twitter account sent out a video of the Dawgs winning what was their third straight over Tennessee. Georgia may own the bragging rights but that video only proves that they’re watching what is going on over on Rocky Top.

South Carolina native Tiyon Evans made his pledge to the vols Thursday afternoon. 5-foot-9, 225 pounds is the top-rated junior college running back in the nation.

Evans played at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, the same program Alvin Kamara played for before transferring to Tennessee.

5-star linebacker Terrence Lewis also announced his commitment to Tennessee’s 2021 recruiting class on Thursday. The Florida native is the No. 1-rated outside linebacker in the country and picked the Vols over LSU and Alabama.

Dylan Brooks, the top-ranked prospect in the state of Alabama, kicked off the streak on Sunday when he spurned Alabama and Auburn to sign with Tennessee. The edge rusher is ranked as the 18th best prospect in the country by 247 Sports.

After decommitting from Florida, 4-star safety prospect Kamar Wilcoxson from Bradenton, Florida announced he would join Tennessee’s 2021 class on Monday.

Julian Nixon, a 4-star wide receiver prospect from Georgia, committed to Tennessee on Tuesday over offers from Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma and several other top programs.

The spree of signings pushed Tennessee to the third-ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2021, according to Rivals.com and 247Sports.

Watch ESPN Radio’s Brandon Gall weigh in on the Vols’ recent recruiting hot streak here: