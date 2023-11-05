KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – No. 11 Tennessee women’s basketball faced some of the sport’s top professionals in Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Sunday evening.

The Lady Vols battled for four quarters, but fell to the Stars and Stripes, 95-59.

Senior forward Rickea Jackson led all scorers with 15 points, while also chipping in five rebounds and a pair of steals. She was the only UT player to finish in double figures.

Jillian Hollingshead (8 pts), Tess Darby (7 pts) and Kaiya Wynn (7 pts) also helped the cause.

The Lady Vols did out-rebound Team USA, 38-37, but the balanced attack of the visitors proved to be too much.

Betnijah Laney led the national team with 14 points, while Jackie Young (13 pts), Kahleah Copper (12 pts), Brittney Griner (11 pts) and Diana Turasi (11 pts) all finished with double-digit points.

Sabrina Ionescu notched seven points, six rebounds and nine assists in the victory, as well.

Tennessee will open the season on Tuesday night at Food City Center against Florida A&M. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.