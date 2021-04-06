Suspended UT football player cited for animal cruelty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee junior linebacker Aaron Beasley was suspended on Monday after an incident report accused him of animal cruelty. Now, he’s been cited by animal control personnel with a class A misdemeanor.

The incident report dated April 1 claims that Beasley had abused his girlfriend’s roommate’s cat after it was found eating their food.

According to that report, the owner of the cat took it to the Animal Emergency & Specialty Center of Knoxville after the cat was reportedly found acting strange. The center told her that the cat suffered a small concussion and kidney failure.

The roommate told police she had texts from Beasley’s girlfriend stating he had put the cat in the toilet. She also stated she did not see Beasley hit the cat or put the cat in the toilet.