Sullivan East walk-on works his way into a possible starting job on Vols O-L

Knoxville, TN — Tennessee football kicked off its fifth practice of preseason camp this morning. Tonight we’re highlighting the big guys up front, especially Dayne Davis a former walk-on from Sullivan East high school.

I said former walk-on because Davis earned a scholarship under Jeremy Pruitt before he was booted out of town.

Since then Davis and the other offensive linemen have gone through lots of conditioning ….. And spending extra time in the classroom has been required for the offensive lineman to adjust to the Vols new fast-paced offense.

Just another hurdle for this former Patriot to conquer and prove those who doubted his chances of making the team at Tennessee.

DAYNE DAVIS “I would have not come here if I didn’t know I could play here had that mentality never got down on myself?. It would mean the world but it would be the 5 guys who are the best.”

ELARBEE “We’re deep. I think that’s the neat thing. There are four of five guys that are staying out at guard and the same goes for tackle. There are guys who can bump and move like JC in at center and Cade (Mays) at guard. Those guys give you enough flexibility that you’re deeper than you would if one guy was just backing up one position.”

DAVIS “I think anybody honestly in the offensive line right now could be starters. Whoever those five are going to be, whoever’s not starting, we’re going to support those guys. We’re all going to play hard, whoever it is.”