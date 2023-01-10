KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee started the 2nd half on a 12-2 run and outscored Vanderbilt (8-8, 1-2 SEC) 40-29 in the 2nd on their way to a 77-68 win over the Commodores.

The Vols used some sharpshooting in the first five minutes of the 2nd half, starting the final 20 minutes on a 9-0 run capped by a Tyreke Key three-pointer from the wing. Key finished the game with 8 points.

Tennessee (14-2, 4-0 SEC) started the game on a 7-0 run capped by a Jonas Aidoo jumper. Aidoo finished the game with 8 points. Late in the first half the sophomore threw down a thunderous dunk bringing the crowd at Thompson Boling Arena to their feet and giving the Vols a 35-30 lead.

Forward Julian Phillips showed why he was one of the most sought-after recruits in the country. The freshman finished the game with 15 points and dazzled the crowd with a one-handed flush late in the first half.

Santiago Vescovi continues to shoot the ball at a high level from beyond the three-point line. The senior from Uruguay knocked down 3 more three pointers and now has 38 three’s on the season. He finished with 15 points on the night.

Tennessee gets back on the court on Saturday when they play host to Kentucky at noon at Thompson Boling Arena.