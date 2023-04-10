NEW YORK CITY, NY (WJHL) – It took a little longer than anticipated, but Tennessee guard Jordan Horston heard her name called at the 2023 WNBA Draft on Monday night.

Horston was selected by the Seattle Storm with the No. 9 overall pick, becoming the 45th Lady Vol to be drafted into the league.

With the pick, a member of the Tennessee women’s basketball program has been chosen in the First Round of three-consecutive WNBA Drafts. Both Rennia Davis (2021) and Rae Burrell (2022) were also taken with the ninth overall pick.

“It was two really good situations, that’s why it made it even harder for me to decide,” Horston said about choosing between staying at UT and going pro. “To go back on everything that I’ve worked for is for this moment. I always have had aspirations and dreams of playing in the WNBA. I feel like this is my time.”

Horston was an All-SEC First Team selection and a two-time Honorable Mention All-American. She finished her Tennessee career with 1,445 points and is one of just two Lady Vols to notch more than 1,000 points, 700 rebounds and 400 assists in a career in program history.

The Seattle Storm finished the 2022 season with a record of 22-14, good enough to earn the second seed in the Western Conference. They fell to the eventual champions, the Las Vegas Aces, in the second round of the playoffs.