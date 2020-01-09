Star lineman Cade Mays reportedly transferring from Georgia to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays expected is leaving Georgia and is expected to transfer to Tennessee, according to 247Sports.
Mays, a five-star prospect who went to Knoxville’s Catholic HIgh School, was an 11-game starter last season for Georgia.
He entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. It is unclear whether he will have to sit out a year before he can play for the Vols.
He is the older brother of four-star 2020 offensive lineman Cooper Mays, who began classes at the University of Tennessee this week as one of its four early enrollees.
Their father, Kevin, was an All-SEC offensive lineman and team captain at Tennessee in the 1990s.