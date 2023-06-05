OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WJHL) – Tennessee softball’s season came to a close in Oklahoma City on Monday night, as Florida State overcame an early deficit to oust the Lady Vols, 5-1.

Big Orange infielder, Zaida Puni, notched her 15th RBI of the postseason on a solo homer in the first inning, giving UT a 1-0 edge.

The Seminoles responded at the plate with homeruns of their own in the second and third innings. First, Michaela Edenfield got just enough of a Payton Gottshall pitch to tie the game. Bethany Keen followed with her first long ball of the season, as FSU grabbed a 2-1 advantage.

Gottshall exited the game after 3.1 innings of work, allowing two runs on five hits.

Karlyn Pickens entered in relief, allowing an RBI single from Jahni Kerr, as the Seminoles increased their lead to 4-1 in the fifth inning.

Karen Weekly went to senior Ashley Rogers to finish the game. But, Hallie Wacaser blasted a ball up in the zone over the wall to grab some insurance in the sixth inning, making it 5-1.

Rylie West and Lair Beautae accounted for the other two Tennessee hits in the loss.

The Lady Vols finish their season as SEC champions with a record of 51-10.