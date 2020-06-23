Second Tennessee basketball player tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A second University of Tennessee men’s basketball player has tested positive for COVID-19, the university’s athletics department confirmed Tuesday.

No other information was released about the second case.

On Friday, the university revealed that another men’s basketball player tested positive for the virus. UT said that the player tested positive after several members of both the men’s and women’s teams were tested.

