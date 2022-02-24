KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Tamari Key tied her career high with 23 points on 11-of-14 shooting, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked six shots to lead No. 16 Tennessee to an 86-64 win over Mississippi State. Tess Darby added a career-high 17 points for the Lady Vols, who were up 30-27 at halftime before scoring 30 points in the third quarter. Alexus Dye scored 13 points, pushing her past 1,000 for her career at Troy and Tennessee. Anatasia Hayes scored 18 points and Caterrion Thompson 16 for the Bulldogs, who only used seven players in dropping their fourth straight.?