KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Picking up right where they left off after a perfect home slate last year, the 11th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers opened the season with a 75-43 victory over Tennessee Tech on Monday night at Thompson Boling Arena.

The Volunteers (1-0) made it happen on both ends of the floor, and Tyreke Key shined in his Rocky Top debut, leading the team in scoring with 17 points and shooting 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. He enlivened the second-largest crowd for a home opener during the Rick Barnes era, bringing the 17,957 in attendance to their feet time and time again. The Vols also won their sixth consecutive season-opener of the Barnes era.