SEC Weekend: Possible New Face Under Center for the Vols

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — It has been an unprecedented football season – to say the least. This weekend and next many teams in the Southeastern Conference will be making up games that were postponed because of COVID-19.

The Tennessee Volunteers will be back at Neyland Stadium for the first time in six weeks. UT will face the Florida Gators Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

There has been a lot going on in Rocky Top. Linebacker Kivon Bennett, who was the best pass rusher for the Vols, has been dismissed from the team. Bennett is facing drug and weapon charges. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt said the University of Tennessee has a standard for student athletes and that is not it.

Meanwhile, spectators of Saturday’s game could see a new face under center. Pruitt said in the SEC conference call that Harrison Bailey will play in some capacity against Florida. He did not name him the starter at that time. However, he did state Bailey is becoming a team leader, “He works hard every single day. He’s developing more leadership around the rest of his teammates. That’s part of being a quarterback is getting the other 10 guys to be at their best. He continues to do what we ask him to do.”

Josh Palmer, wide receiver, also spoke about Bailey’s improvements, “Harrison’s coming along. Obviously, he didn’t get a lot of reps because of the fall camp and not having a spring. All of the quarterbacks are rallying together. The receivers are pushing him and the coaches are pushing him. We’re excited to see how he’s going to respond. He’s responding well in practice, so that’s really exciting to see.”

