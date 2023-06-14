(WJHL) – The Tennessee Volunteers now know their conference opponents for the 2024 Southeastern Conference season following a Wednesday night television release.

The Big Orange will face a host of familiar opponents and rivals, while also taking on one of the new additions to the league in its first season of expansion.

The Vols will play host to Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Mississippi State in Knoxville next fall, while hitting the road to face Arkansas, Georgia, Vanderbilt and SEC-newcomer, Oklahoma.

A non-conference home-and-home between Tennessee and Oklahoma was originally slated for 2020 and 2022. However, the teams played neither of the contests, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then conference realignment.

The two programs last met in Neyland Stadium in 2015, with the Sooners squeaking out a 31-24 victory.

It has been since 2019 that UT has battled Mississippi State on the gridiron – a 20-10 win over the Bulldogs in Starkville. The Vols have won seven of their last eight contests against State, dating back to 1995.

Tennessee will also meet Arkansas for the first time since the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign (24-13 loss). The two schools have met just three times in the last 15 seasons, with the Razorbacks winning each meeting.

There will not be divisions to divide the SEC beginning with the expansion in 2024 – with the top two teams in the 16-team conference will make the championship game at the end of the regular season.

Dates and kickoff times for the eight conference games in 2024 will be released at a later date.