SEC to play remainder of men’s basketball tournament without fans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday night that the remainder of the SEC men’s basketball tournament will be played without fans in attendance due to COVID-19.
The tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville will continue “with only essential staff, limited family and credentialed media in attendance” beginning Thursday.
SEE ALSO » NCAA to limit March Madness attendance to essential staff, family only
The conference also announced that all regular-season contests in all sports on SEC campuses and SEC championship events will have similar attendance restrictions through at least March 30.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey issued this statement:
“In light of recent developments beyond our control related to the spread of the coronavirus, including a recommendation from the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, and after consultation with our member universities, we have made the difficult decision to hold the 2020 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville without spectators beginning with games of Thursday, March 12. Effective immediately, the policy will also apply to other SEC Championship events and on-campus regular season games scheduled through at least the end of March.
“After conferring with local and national health authorities, we remain confident in our ability to safeguard the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and other staff who will be participating as well as the limited number of family members and media who will be in attendance at the tournament.
“We regret the inconvenience and disappointment this decision has caused our fans, especially those who have already traveled to Nashville for the tournament.”Greg Sankey