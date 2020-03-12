SEC to play remainder of men’s basketball tournament without fans

Fans wait to enter Bridgestone Arena before an NCAA college basketball game between Georgia and Mississippi in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday night that the remainder of the SEC men’s basketball tournament will be played without fans in attendance due to COVID-19.

The tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville will continue “with only essential staff, limited family and credentialed media in attendance” beginning Thursday.

The conference also announced that all regular-season contests in all sports on SEC campuses and SEC championship events will have similar attendance restrictions through at least March 30.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey issued this statement: