SEC: Jauan Jennings suspended for first half of Vols’ bowl game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WATE) – The Southeastern Conference announced a half-game suspension for Vols football player Jauan Jennings for his actions during the Nov. 30 game against Vanderbilt.
The SEC made the announcement Wednesday evening.
“With 3:06 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game, Jennings was involved in an altercation with an opposing player in which he committed a flagrant personal foul as determined by a video review by the conference office,” the announcement said.
Jennings will be unable to play the first half of Tennessee’s post-season bowl game.
Tennessee Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer responds
“Commissioner Sankey shared his perspective on the actions in question, we had a long conversation about the matter, and we will honor the suspension.
Jauan has been nothing but outstanding for our team and program this entire season.”PHILLIP FULMER, ATHLETICS DIRECTOR, UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE