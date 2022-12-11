KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee led by just three points at the end of the first quarter, but pulled away as the game progressed, thumping the visiting Lady Raiders, 96-57.

Following a two-game absence, Rickea Jackson returned to the court and led the Lady Vols’ offensive charge with 17 points. Sara Puckett (16 pts), Jasmine Franklin (14 pts) and Jordan Horston (14 pts) all finished in double figures, as 13 different players chipped in points on the afternoon.

The Lady Vols out-rebounded the visitors 45-15 and scored a whopping 66 points in the paint, despite being without the services of Tamari Key, who remains sidelined due to a blood clotting condition.

Tennessee also shot 59.4 percent from the floor, it’s highest percentage in any game this season.

The Lady Vols (6-5) welcome UCF to Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.