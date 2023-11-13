KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols were without Rickea Jackson who is day-to-day with a lower leg injury. She was seen wearing a boot while on the bench. Sara Puckett stepped up pouring in a career-high 24 to lead Tennessee to the 84-74 overtime win.

UT had four scorers in double-digits. Puckett, Jewel Spear (19), Jasmine Powell (17) and Jillian Hollingshead (14).

The Lady Vols started the game on a 14-4 run, but Memphis hung around. The Tigers took their first lead of the game in the second quarter and held on to a 36-32 lead at the break.

Tennessee took back the lead thanks to a 14-0 run in the third quarter, but Memphis extended the game by going on a 12-3 run in the final 3:03 of the game to send it to overtime.

The Lady Vols jumped ahead 21 seconds into the extra period and never looked back.

Tennessee had its best defensive effort of the early season holding Memphis to 36.3% from the field. UT locked down the Tigers in the overtime period. Memphis finished the game 0-for-10 from the field.

Turnovers were an issue that kept Memphis in the game. The Lady Vols threw the ball away 24 times leading to 24 Tiger points.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols will host Troy on Sunday at 2 p.m.