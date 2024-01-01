ORLANDO, Fla. (WATE) — The Pride of the Southland Band is deeply entrenched in Tennessee Football history.

The band travels everywhere the team goes, including the trip to Orlando, something Assistant Director of Bands Dr. Fuller Lyon said is a way for the program to continue showing off their talents.

“Any time that we get to go out and represent the University of Tennessee is special. Whether we are able to do that inside our state, at another SEC school but also when we go out on a bowl trip,” Lyon said. “We get to see another band and university that’s outside of our conference. We get to share exactly what we do and all the amazing things that our students are capable of. That’s incredibly special to us and getting to share ‘Rocky Top.'”

Among those with the band is Drum Major Chandler DeArmond. He has been with the band for his entire tenure at Tennessee and is always excited when it comes time to travel for games.

“These are some of my best friends in the entire world. They are friends that I will hopefully get to keep for the rest of my life,” DeArmond said. “It’s truly special to come down here and get a trip with them and to spend time in a different state.”

This year’s band is the largest in the school’s history, which can create chaos when it comes time to wrangle all 415 members together for trips.

“The whole saying of ‘it takes a village’ with 415 students, while there are two band directors overseeing the athletic bands here at UT, we do have a ton of tremendous help,” Lyon said. “We have four grad students, numerous black suits that are undergrads that serve as our staff members and we have people that serve in advisory roles.”

The band brought its sound to Camping World Stadium and enticed the Vol faithful to cheer loudly during the game.

The band had just one rehearsal in Orlando prior to the game but did get to take part in the Citrus Bowl Pep Rally.