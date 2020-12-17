Pride of the Southland Band to be replaced with recording at Saturday’s football game

FILE – Members of The Pride of the Southland Band perform before an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Florida Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee officials said Thursday that the Pride of the Southland marching band will not be at Saturday’s football game due to increasing COVID-19 numbers.

Associate AD for Communications Tom Satkowiak made the announcement via Twitter.

Instead, the Vols football game will feature recorded band content.

Satkowiak went on to say that these mid-December home football games are unusual and that fans can expect to see multiple SEC stadiums without a live band this weekend.

The Vols, who are coming off a 42–17 victory over Vanderbilt, will host Texas A&M on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.