Phillip Fulmer requests 15% pay reduction amid Vols budget cuts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer says he has requested a 15 percent reduction in his pay as the Volunteers brace for significant revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter sent to season-ticket holders, Fulmer said the athletic department has cut its 2020–21 operating budgets by 20 percent in all departments.

“You should know that we have taken internal measures, dating back to the spring, to do our part before now asking for your help,” Fulmer wrote. “To lead the way, I have requested a 15 percent reduction in my pay.”

He also said the athletic department is not filling vacant positions and is approving only “critical” spending.

The former Vols football coach expects a revenue loss of $30–40 million if the Vols get to play football this fall with limited attendance.

“If we do not play at all, those losses could double,” Fulmer wrote.

The Vols will open the 2020 football season at South Carolina on Sept. 26.

You can read the full letter below:

Dear Volunteer Family,

It’s football time in Tennessee!

We have waited a long time to say that, and we are trying to make it a reality in the midst of a global pandemic. There are still obstacles to clear, but we are “giving our all” to safely make it happen.

Now, to the point of this letter… despite recent encouraging developments such as the start of football practice and the release of our revised schedule, our financial circumstances have placed us in need of your help more than ever. I have waited as long as I can to share this message in order to obtain the most comprehensive understanding of just how deeply this COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us. It makes me sick to my stomach, but I want you to understand our situation.

You probably know this already, but we are no different than any other athletic department in the country, as we all face considerable financial shortfalls due to COVID-19. If and when SEC football happens this fall, Neyland Stadium will only host a fraction of its capacity due to mandated social distancing and safety requirements.

That means that this year we will have to forgo tens of millions of dollars in revenue from ticket sales, donations, parking and more, which we need to fund student-athlete scholarships, medical care, nutrition services, academic support, team operations, etc.

We cannot, and will not, lower our standards for our current and future student-athletes’ academic and athletic experience, physical and personal development or our standards for recruiting at the highest level.

We also must absorb new and demanding costs of keeping our student-athletes, coaches and staff as safe as possible via regular COVID-19 testing. We have administered more than 1,200 tests since May.

If we get to play football this fall (with limited attendance), our estimated revenue loss will be in the $30-40 million range. If we do not play at all, those losses could double.

You should know that we have taken internal measures, dating back to the spring, to do our part before now asking for your help. To lead the way, I have requested a 15 percent reduction in my pay. We’ve cut our 2020-21 operating budgets by 20 percent in all departments. We are not currently filling vacant positions, are approving only “critical” spending and are working closely with campus leadership to examine additional cost-containment measures. It will be a painful process.

I came back to be your AD to stabilize our athletic department and to win championships. We are very close to reclaiming our rightful place at the top of the SEC. We cannot let this virus derail our progress. Our culture is extraordinary, our coaches are recruiting at an elite level and our university administration is supporting us like it did in the great 1990s era. I know we are on the brink of greatness in football and basketball, as well as several other sports. We need your support to complete the surge. Each personal account with us is important. And collectively, the support of those individual accounts will enable us to move forward and compete with our SEC and national peers.

Here is what I need you to do: Stick with us! Convert your football ticket and donation dollars to a philanthropic gift to the Tennessee Fund and receive a tax deduction, even if you don’t get to attend a game this fall because of COVID-19.

And here is what you will receive—in addition to the deduction and the pride of knowing you’re making a tangible impact in support of our young men and women:

—Bonus (5x) Tennessee Fund points

—Your name will be listed on a permanent tribute wall inside Neyland Stadium for “giving your all” when the Vols needed it most.

—An invitation to an exclusive celebration the night before the 2021 Orange & White Game (circumstances permitting)

Tomorrow (Aug. 20), season-ticket holders will receive an email from VolsTix@utk.edu with action steps that will enable you to indicate your football attendance preference. This will allow us to understand the ticket demand in a reduced-capacity environment. That email also will include steps for how fans who will not attend games this fall can donate their ticket payment and donation to the newly established Student-Athlete Volunteer Excellence Fund (S.A.V.E.) to invest in the future of Tennessee Athletics and enable us to weather this storm.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, season-ticket holders who indicated a preference to attend home games this fall will receive another email from VolsTix@utk.edu outlining the ticket allocation process in this fall’s adjusted-seating environment.

This message was hard to write. Again, it pains me that many loyal fans who want to cheer on the Vols in Neyland Stadium won’t be able to attend games this season. But, amidst challenging circumstances beyond our control, each of us has an opportunity to make a meaningful impact.

I know you’ll prove that the fighting spirit of the Tennessee Volunteers is alive and well.

Thank you, stay safe and much love to all.

Phillip Fulmer

Director of Athletics