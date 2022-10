KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Peyton Manning will join ESPN’s College GameDay as the guest picker ahead of Saturday’s game between Tennessee and Alabama.

College GameDay made the announcement Thursday night.

The No. 6 Volunteers will host the No. 3 Crimson Tide with hopes of beating Alabama for the first time since 2006.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.