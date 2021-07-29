Pal’s, John Fulkerson to announce partnership

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pal’s Sudden Service and University of Tennessee basketball standout John Fulkerson have formed a partnership.

According to a release, Fulkerson and Pal’s executive Adam Crosby will announce the details of the partnership in a press conference Monday morning.

Fulkerson, a Kingsport native, has left little doubt as to his feelings towards Pal’s food. When he announced in April that he would return for a sixth season with the Vols, he posted a 3-minute-long video that included shots of him wearing a Pal’s t-shirt.

Vol for Life 🧡 pic.twitter.com/TVZnCw4Fq8 — John Fulkerson (@fulkerson_john) April 16, 2021

The Pal’s–Fulkerson partnership comes after the NCAA decided to allow student-athletes to earn money off their name, image, and likeness.

After the NCAA decision, Fulkerson suggested a partnership with Pal’s in a tweet.

I completely agree! What do you think Vol Nation? @palsweb https://t.co/aSPNuPDeon — John Fulkerson (@fulkerson_john) July 1, 2021