KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 1/1 Tennessee dropped its series opener to No. 24/24 Alabama, 6-3, on Friday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, ending its 12-game win streak to begin conference play. The Crimson Tide (23-12, 8-5 SEC) were opportunistic at the plate, scoring six runs on 11 hits on the night en route to winning their eighth straight game.



Tennessee will look to rebound tomorrow night in Game 2 of the weekend series. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.