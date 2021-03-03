Orange & White Game Set For April 24, Vols Begin Practice March 23

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel will put his Volunteers through 15 spring practices beginning later this month, and spring football will culminate with the Chevrolet Orange & White Game on Saturday, April 24 in Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff time and further details about the spring game in accordance with ongoing COVID-19 protocols will be announced in the coming weeks. Tennessee is scheduled to open spring ball on March 23 with practices covering a five-week span.

Heupel brings a fun, up-tempo offense with an attacking defensive philosophy to Knoxville after compiling a stellar 28-8 record as head coach at UCF from 2018-20. Under his watch, the Knights were the only team in the country to rank among the top five in the FBS in total offense in each of the last three years. UCF joined Alabama and Clemson as the only teams in the nation to average at least 42.2 points per game in each of the last three seasons.

Heupel’s offenses have also established success in the SEC. As Missouri’s offensive coordinator from 2016-17, his unit averaged 501.3 yards per game of total offense during that span, which was tops in the conference.

In addition, Tennessee’s Pro Day will be held on Thursday, March 25 as future NFL Vols showcase their skills in front of scouts. Due to the COVID-10 pandemic, no in-person NFL Combine was held in February. The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1