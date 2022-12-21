KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Olivier Nkamhoua scored 20 points to lead No. 8 Tennessee to an 86-44 victory over Austin Peay. Santiago Vescovi had 18 points, shooting 5 for 5 on 3-pointers, and Jonas Aidoo set a career high with 10 points and matched his career best with nine rebounds as the Volunteers cruised in their final tune-up before the start of Southeastern Conference play next week. Tennessee freshman Tobe Awaka pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds. The Governors were led by Sean Durugordon and Elijah Hutchins-Everett with 11 points each. Austin Peay became the ninth Tennessee opponent to be held under 50 points. The Governors managed only 26% shooting from the field and 19% from 3-point range.