COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJHL) – Nine Volunteers scored at least three points on Saturday afternoon, as the Big Orange thrashed South Carolina on their home floor, 85-42.

The Vols’ victory never seemed in doubt, as they opened up the game on an 18-5 run and never looked back.

Olivier Nkamhoua was a perfect 10-for-10 from the field and notched a double-double with 21 points and ten rebounds in the win. Jonas Aidoo managed a career-high 15 points, while Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James both chipped in 12 points.

Tennessee shot a staggering 51.5 percent from the floor and assisted on 19 of their 35 baskets. Zakai Zeigler turned in another stellar passing performance with eight assists.

Meechie Johnson was the lone Gamecock to score in double figures with 19 points. The Vols’ defense smothered their opponents, allowing South Carolina to shoot just 25.0 percent from the floor and 15.4 percent from deep.

The 43-point victory was UT’s largest on the road since 1965.

Tennessee (13-2, 3-0 SEC) returns home to face in-state foe, Vanderbilt, on Tuesday. Start time is set for 9 p.m. EST.