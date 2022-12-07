KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Tyreke Key scored 10 of the first 12 points of the second half and finished with 17, and No. 7 Tennessee overcame a sluggish first half and beat Eastern Kentucky 84-49. The Volunteers (8-1) struggled in the first half but still built an 11-point lead over Eastern Kentucky (4-5) on the way to their seventh straight victory. Key led Tennessee in scoring before leaving with a right knee injury with 6:15 left in the game. Julian Phillips had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Zakai Zeigler and Uros Plavsic added 13 points apiece. Olivier Nkamhoua scored 10. Leland Walker led the poor-shooting Colonels (22%) with 13 points.