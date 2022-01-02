No. 7 Lady Vols rally late to defeat Arkansas, remain perfect in SEC play

Fayetteville, Ark. (WJHL) – Tennessee trailed by as many as eight points in the third quarter, locked in a battle with conference foe, Arkansas, on the road.

But, in a game made more notable by the return of a few key Big Orange players, the Lady Vols weathered the storm to win, 70-63.

Tennessee out-scored the Razorbacks 25-15 in the fourth quarter, holding the hosts to just five made field goals in the final ten minutes of the game.

“It’s been the same story all year and our team just chips away, chips away, chips away and I think at some point we just wear people down,” head coach Kellie Harper said after the game. “I think people just get tired of people guarding them, tired of people crashing the boards – tired of the aggressiveness on the offensive end.”

“You know, we hung in there – a lot of different people had to step up and I thought we played well down the stretch.”

Tamari Key led the Lady Vols with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Alexis Dye turned in a 13-point, ten-rebound double-double.

Jordan Horston also returned from a two-game absence, scoring 12 points and snatching seven boards.

But, the story of the afternoon was the limited action of preseason All-American and Wooden Award Watchlist nominee, Rae Burrell. The senior had not played since suffering an ankle injury in the season opener against Southern Illinois on November 10.

Just seconds after checking into the game, Burrell received a pass from Horston before knocking down a long jumper for her only two points of the game.

“For her, just to be out there and supporting us and being able to help with us on the court – I know it’s good for her mental – and it also just gives a boost to the rest of the team as well,” teammate Tamari Key said.

“It will be good for us, but we’ve still got to work her back in,” Harper said. “I mean, it’s still going to take some – it’s gonna take some time for her to be the player that she was before she got hurt. But, we think she can get there.”

The Lady Vols (13-1, 2-0 SEC) will return to action on Thursday, January 6 against Texas A&M. Tip-off against the Aggies from Thompson-Boling Arena is set for 6:30 p.m.