BATON ROUGE, La. (WJHL) – The Lady Tigers used every bit of their home-court advantage on Monday night, pulling out a back-and-forth battle with the Lady Vols, 76-68.

It was all about the runs in the second half, as LSU used a 14-3 run in the third quarter and an 11-0 in the final frame to keep their distance.

Jordan Walker led the way for Tennessee, scoring 19 points, grabbing five rebounds and swiping three steals before fouling out. Rickea Jackson (17 pts) and Jordan Horston (11 pts) also finished in double figures for UT.

Despite throwing a rotation of players her way, the Tigers’ Angel Reese notched her 21st-consecutive double-double with 18 points and 17 rebounds. LSU was paced by a career performance from Alexis Morris, who finished with 31 points, six rebounds and five steals.

The home team out-rebounded the Big Orange 45-38, and head coach Kellie Harper attributes that to a halftime adjustment made by the home team.

“We did a good job in the first half – we were a little bit more physical,” she said after the game. “I thought they anticipated a little bit better in the second half. They did a really good job of getting better position earlier and probably a little bit more aggressive in the second half.”

Harper also noted that the crowd inside the Maravich Assembly Center – 15,157 strong – made a major impact on the game.

“It got loud a few times and it was really difficult to communicate with our team,” Harper said. “I thought it was so loud one time that LSU got a shot clock violation because they couldn’t hear, as well.”

Tennessee (16-8, 8-1 SEC) suffers its first loss in-conference this season, snapping an eight-game win streak. The team returns to action at home on Thursday against Ole Miss.

Tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m.