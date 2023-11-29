KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 20/22 Tennessee dropped a thriller to No. 18/14 Notre Dame on Wednesday night, suffering a 74-69 loss in front of a crowd of 8,211 in Food City Center.



Fifth-year senior Jasmine Powell led UT (4-3) with 14 points and seven rebounds. Three other Lady Vols were in double figures, with senior Destinee Wells close behind Powell with 13, and senior Jewel Spear and junior Karoline Striplin finishing with 11 and 10, respectively.

Four Lady Vols recorded double-digit points vs. Notre Dame. It marked the fifth game this season Tennessee had four or more players in double figures.