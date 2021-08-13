No. 2 player in the country keeps Tennessee in his top three

Knoxville, TN — Tennessee Volunteer fans got their first chance to see 5-star defensive lineman Walter Nolan who now plays for Knoxville Powell.

Nolan was absolutely dominant in the jamboree at Neyland stadium tonight…

Nolan just transferred into Powell from the Memphis area. The No. 2 recruit in ESPN’s top 300 is a 5-star defensive tackle who says the Vols are still in the mix.

Walter Nolan “At this point Tennessee is in my top 3. We’re going to see where it goes from this season.

Who else is in the top 3?

Walter Nolan/Tennessee, Florida and Texas A&M.”