TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WJHL) – After a close conference win over Texas A&M at home, the Tennessee Volunteers are hitting the road to take on SEC West rival Alabama.

Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. in a packed Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Neither the Vols nor the Crimson Tide have perfect records thanks to the Florida Gators and Texas Longhorns respectively. The 6-1 Alabama squad is an eight-point favorite in the matchup, according to ESPN.

The Vols defense and special teams helped notch a 20-13 victory over Texas A&M last week, and the Tide staved off a near comeback by Arkansas last week to win 24-21.

Last season, the Vols secured their first win over Bama since 2006. However, the Vols were in Neyland Stadium last year. Tennessee has not defeated the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa since 2003, a game that took five overtimes to be decided.

Saturday’s matchup will air on CBS.