NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee struggled to shoot the basketball, as Colorado surged ahead in the second half to score a Top-25 upset in Bridgestone Arena.

The Vols shot just 23 percent from the field in the first half, but still held a slight 34-32 advantage at the break.

In a game that featured six lead changes and four tied scores, the Buffs pulled ahead less than two minutes into the second period on a Jalen Gabbidon three-pointer. They would never trail again, as CU shot 53 percent from the floor in the second half.

The visitors’ KJ Simpson led all scorers with 23 points and ten rebounds, while Tristan Da Silva added 14 points in the win.

Josiah-Jordan James and Indiana State transfer Tyreke Key each tallied 15 points for the Big Orange in defeat.

Tennessee (1-1) returns home to Thompson-Bowling Arena to face Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.