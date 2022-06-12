KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Volunteers’ historic baseball campaign came to surprising halt on Sunday, as Notre Dame rallied to score six late runs and win a decisive Game 3 of the NCAA Knoxville Super Regional, 7-3.

Big Orange sixth-year senior Luc Lipcius started the game with a solo home run in the first inning, putting Tennessee on the scoreboard. The Fighting Irish returned immediately in the second inning with an RBI groundout to event the score, 1-1.

Seth Stephenson separated the Vols in the bottom half of the frame with an RBI single to left field. He stepped up again in the fifth inning with the exact same result – an RBI double to the left field wall the put UT on top, 3-1.

After cruising through much of the early innings, Tennessee’s Chase Burns hit a speed bump in the seventh. David LaManna just snuck a ball over the right field wall for a two-run home run, tying the game 3-3. The very next batter, Jack Brannigan, launched a solo shot to center field, quickly giving the visitors a 4-3 advantage.

Notre Dame would tally three more runs in the eighth off Kirby Connell to stretch the lead to 7-3.

In the final frame, Even Russell grounded into a routine double play, which ended the game and the Vols’ season.

Tennessee closes the book on the 2022 season with a record of 57-9. Notre Dame will play either Texas or ECU in Omaha, Nebraska at the College World Series.