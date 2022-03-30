Knoxville, TN — Nine VFLs showcased their skills in front of NFL scouts as Tennessee hosted its annual Pro Day at the Anderson Training Center.

Certainly making that Vols offense dynamic last year was receiver Velus Jones Jr.,

who was part of the UT contingent trying to impress the NFL personnel

on-campus today for pro day… (Colts, Browns, Texans, Dolphins, and Titans were among the teams represented)

Like Jones, defensive back Alontae Taylor “the cookie monster” was at the recent NFL combine, but wanted to come back home and prove to the scouts that he’s got what it takes….

TAYLOR:” Just want to show that I could catch a football in Indianapolis I kind of dropped the first couple of drills that I just want to so I can catch the ball my jaws are smooth at Indianapolis and they also smooth today so excited with my performance.”

Big day for the cookie monster..a 39-inch vertical jump and 11-foot-one inch broad jump…

Also impressing today–offensive lineman cade mays who turned in

21-reps on the bench press