Neyland Stadium To Operate at Full Capacity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The centennial celebration of historic Neyland Stadium and the start of the Josh Heupel era will coincide with a return to normalcy to the game day and tailgating experience. The University of Tennessee announced Tuesday that Neyland Stadium will operate at full capacity this fall.

One of college football’s top 10 winningest head coaches over the last three seasons, Heupel makes his debut when the Volunteers host Bowling Green in a Thursday primetime opener on Sept. 2. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on SEC Network.