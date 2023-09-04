KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Volunteers will take the field at Neyland Stadium for the first time this season on Saturday, September 4, in style. The team sharing a look at the brand-new uniforms they will be rocking for Saturday’s game against Austin-Peay.

The “Artful Dodger” Smokey Grey uniform honors a Vol legend, Condredge Holloway, who played for the Vols from 1971 to 1974. Saturday’s game will mark 51 years to the day of Holloway’s first start at the University of Tennessee.

Nicknamed the Artful Dodger, Holloway made history during his tenure on Rocky Top, becoming the first black player to start as a quarterback for an SEC program.

The teams that featured Holloway wore road uniforms that featured a prominent orange strip along the shoulders. The Vols uniforms for Saturday replicate that look, pairing with the Smokey Grey.

“Saturday is a unique opportunity to celebrate the 51-year anniversary of Condredge Holloway, the first Black quarterback in this league. It’s a pretty special opportunity to honor a great legacy,” said Head Coach Josh Heupel. “Smokies are something our players and recruits get excited about, hopefully, our fanbase does too.”

The new uniforms are all part of UT’s partnership with Nike, which includes a new Smokey Grey design each season through at least 2025. The team donned the new Smokey Grey uniforms on October 8, 2022, to face LSU. This was the first game that Tennessee wore this uniform style since 2017.

The Nike Smokey Grey jerseys can be bought at shop.UTsports.com and local retailers. Tennessee introduced exclusive team gear as part of the ‘Smokey Grey Series.’