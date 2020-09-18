NCAA approves Cade Mays’ waiver appeal for No. 15 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The NCAA notified No. 15 Tennessee on Thursday that offensive lineman Cade Mays’ appeal for a waiver to play immediately has been approved. Now it’s up to the Southeastern Conference and Commissioner Greg Sankey to allow Mays to transfer inside the league after the lineman started his career in Georgia. Pruitt said he hadn’t really had a chance to talk to Sankey much about this situation. But he said the commissioner has done a great job of leadership with Sankey’s No. 1 area protecting players and putting athletes first.?