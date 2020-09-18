NCAA approves Cade Mays’ waiver appeal for No. 15 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The University of Tennessee is well represented across the NFL as the league embarks on its 101st season. In total, 24 former Vols were listed on active rosters following the NFL's roster cuts a week ago, while another 10 had earned spots on practice squads.

20 of the leagues 32 teams have a VFL on the roster, with the Pittsburgh Steelers boasting the most (4) after acquiring Josh Dobbs and Dustin Colquitt following roster-cuts.

Below is a complete list of former Tennessee players on NFL active or practice squad rosters entering the 2020 season, beginning with the organization that has the most VFLs on roster.