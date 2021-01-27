MOU: Heupel’s contract with Tennessee will be 6 years, $24M

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee will pay coach Josh Heupel $4 million annually in base and supplemental pay each year through 2027 according to a memorandum of understanding signed on Wednesday.

As part of the MOU, Tennessee will pay up to 50% of the buyout of Heupel’s contact from Central Florida. According to the Orland Sentinel, that buyout is $3,593,750.

At Tennessee, Heupel will be paid $275,000 annually in base pay. He will also receive a monthly vehicle allowance of $1,700 or use of two university vehicles, a $35,000 moving allowance, 12 lower-bowl season tickets, and a temporary $10,000 housing allowance through June.

Other notes: