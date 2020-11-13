Media Picks Tennessee to Win SEC Basketball Championship

Knoxville, TN — In the SEC the media has high expectations for the Tennessee Volunteers who were predicted to win the 2021 SEC men’s basketball championship in pre-season voting.

The Volunteers, who return four starters and have welcomed the nation’s fourth-ranked crop of newcomers, are the overall preseason favorite for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

The Vols’ most recent SEC championship came in 2018, a year in which the big orange was predicted to finish 13th.

And good news for Kingsport native and Tennessee senior John Fulkerson who along with Yves Pons was among seven standouts who received votes for SEC player of the year. Fulkerson also earned a spot on the preseason all-SEC first team.