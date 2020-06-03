Legendary Vols coach and player Johnny Majors dies at 85

Former Tennessee head football coach Johnny Majors waves to fans as he and members of the 1998 football team are introduced in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Johnny Majors, a towering figure in the Tennessee athletics community, has died. He was 85 years old.

University of Pittsburgh confirmed the passing of Majors on Twitter Wednesday morning.

John Majors, 1935-2020.



He led us to our greatest glory and changed Pitt forever.



Thank you, Coach. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/bPs4OEoQXW — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) June 3, 2020

Majors was elected to the Tennessee Football Hall of Fame in 1987. He was named SEC Player of the Year and garned multiple All-American selections as a running back at Tennessee in the late 50’s.

After winning the 1977 National Championship as Pittsburgh’s head coach, Majors returned to his alma mater to coach the Volunteers. He led the Vols to the 1985 SEC Championship and back-to-back conference titles in 1989 and 1990. He finished with an overall coaching record of 185-137-10.