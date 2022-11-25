KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee women’s basketball returned home from a Bahamas business trip and picked up a 69-51 victory over Colorado on Friday night.

The No. 23 Lady Vols never trailed against the Buffs inside Thompson-Boling Arena, holding the visitors to just 14 first-half points. Tennessee did turn the ball over 22 times, however, they forced 25 CU giveaways, including 15 steals.

Jordan Horston led the way for UT with 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals in the win. Rickea Jackson added 20 points of her own, while also grabbing six boards.

Three Colorado players finished in double figures in the loss, led by Kindyll Wetta’s 13 points.

The Lady Vols (3-4) are back in action on Sunday, as they welcome Eastern Kentucky to Knoxville at 2 p.m.