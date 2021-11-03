Lady Vols Win Sibling Rivalry, 108-44

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – In a matchup between sibling head coaches, Kellie Harper‘s No. 15/12 Tennessee women’s basketball team bested Ross Jolly, Harper’s brother, and the Georgia College Bobcats, 108-44, in an exhibition at Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night.

As a team, the Lady Vols shot 52 percent from the field and 41 percent from beyond the arc, while assisting on 23 baskets. Defensively, the squad held Georgia College to 27 percent shooting and forced 25 turnovers, which led to 34 points for Tennessee. Five different players recorded multiple takeaways, as UT finished with 18 steals in the game.