FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WJHL) – Tennessee softball found itself quickly in a 1-0 deficit in Saturday afternoon’s SEC championship game against tenth-seeded South Carolina.

But, the top-seeded Lady Vols didn’t stay down for long, scoring the go-ahead runs in the third inning, and locking down the rest of the way to claim the conference title, 3-1.

The Gamecocks scored in the very first inning, as Zoe Laneaux touched home plate on a Riley Blampied sacrifice fly. UT responded in the bottom half of the inning courtesy of a Rylie West RBI single.

The game remained tied, 1-1, until the third inning. Jamison Brockenbrough singled down the left field line to score a pair of runs, putting her team ahead 3-1.

The Vols wouldn’t need anymore runs as Payton Gotshall and Ashley Rogers combined to allow just four hits and strike out five batters in a solid defensive effort.

“What I’ve been so proud about this team is we’ve hit some rough patches and then they rebound,” Lady Vols head coack Karen Weekly said after the game. “We hit a rough patch against Baylor and we rebounded in a big way. We came down here against Arkansas two weeks ago, didn’t play our best and rebounded. They’re competing better now than they’ve competed at any point in time this season.”

Tennessee’s Kiki Milloy was named the SEC Tournament MVP, finishing the week 3-for-8 with a pair of home runs, 3 RBI and a trio of runs scored. Lair Beautae, Payton Gottshall and Ashley Rogers were all named to the SEC All-Tournament Team.

Tennessee (44-8) will find out its NCAA Tournament placement on Sunday night during the Division I selection show. The show will air at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.