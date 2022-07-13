Johnson City, TN — It was a day full of learning and competition for student athletes from Johnson City Schools as well as Tennessee High, as the Tennessee Lady Vols were in from Knoxville to give volleyball players a few pointers during a camp held at Science Hill High School.

The high school and middle school students got a chance to learn from Lady Vol players, as well as compete in front of the Tennessee Coaching Staff. Lady Vols and the young athletes were both very enthusiastic about the opportunity.

“They all want to be here. They all love the sport and I do too. That’s what makes it so much easier to love and to coach. I think the best part about giving back to the community is that we are the Volunteers. Our job is to volunteer. We’re not called the Vols for nothing. “

“It was nice just having them there and hearing their feedback meant a lot just coming from a D1 volleyball player. It meant more than a normal coach would because they’re still playing in that atmosphere and going through all the drills.”