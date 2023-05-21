KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – With a second win over Indiana on the weekend, Tennessee softball secured its spot in the Super Regionals on Sunday evening.

The offense was paced by Zaida Puni in the 7-3 victory. The junior blasted two more homers, bringing her total to four in the Regional round. Giulia Koutsoyanopulos drove in a pair of runs on the day, while Lair Beautae accounted for the final RBI.

Payton Gottshall pitched out of an early pair of bases-loaded jams, as she kept the Hoosiers off the scoreboard in 5.0 innings of work. She allowed just five hits and struck out six batters in the win.

The Lady Vols will play in its first Super Regional since 2019, and will host for the first time since 2017.

Tennessee (47-8) will meet No. 13 Texas next weekend at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, with the winner advancing to the Women’s College World Series.